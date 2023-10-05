Unicorn Feed & Supply closing Ypsilanti storefront

article

Ypsilanti's bright and colorful Unicorn Feed & Supply is shutting its storefront and moving entirely online.

The shop full of knick-knacks, toys, gifts, home decor, and more announced that its last day in Ypsi will be Dec. 24.

Related: Ypsilanti's Go! Ice Cream closing after 10 years

Leading up to then, the business said it will be hosting parties, workshops, and giveaways that customers can enjoy when they stop by to say goodbye to the store's large unicorn named Reggie, a staple of Unicorn Feed & Supply.

Once the physical storefront closes, Unicorn Feed & Supply plans to do pop-up shops, along with parties and workshops at its sister shop, Stone & Spoon. It will still host Unicorn Fest, too.

Find Unicorn Feed & Supply at 114 W. Michigan Ave. and Stone & Spoon at 110 W. Michigan Ave.

Watch FOX 2 News Live