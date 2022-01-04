Ferndale's Magic Bag cancels shows due to COVID-19 omicron variant

article

Another business casualty of the omicron variant this winter season is Ferndale's Magic Bag concert venue.

The Metro Detroit theater says it is closing operations until Jan. 18 due to the surging case rates of the severely infectious variant. On Monday, Michigan reported another 60,000 cases since last Wednesday.

Ticket holders waiting for such concerts as the Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young Tribute band and 80s classic concerts should hold onto their stubs as performances have been rescheduled.

Friday, January 7 – Carry On: the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute – The show has been rescheduled for Friday, February 4 – Tickets from the 1/7/22 show will be good at the door

Saturday, January 8 – 80’s vs 90’s: The Mega 80’s vs Class Of ’98 – The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 12 – Tickets from the 1/8/22 show will be at the door

Saturday, January 15 – The Mega 80’s – The show has been rescheduled for Friday, February 11 – Tickets from the 1/15/22 show will be good at the door.

However, the Automatic Dance Party has been canceled. Tickets will be refunded for the Jan. 14 showing.

Concert venues like the Magic Bag were hit hard during the onset of the pandemic. At times in 2020, the owner wasn't sure if the business would survive.

