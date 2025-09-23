Two people killed in fiery I-96 crash at Beck; freeway reopened

The Brief A deadly crash on I-96 has left two people dead in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The crash has closed the eastbound side of the freeway at Beck, since about 2:30 a.m. The freeway was reopened just before 9 a.m.



A deadly crash involving at least two vehicles on I-96 caused an hours-long closure Tuesday morning.

Two people died in the crash according to Novi police which said one of the vehicles became disabled and was struck by the second driver.

Both vehicles caught fire, killing both victims. The long cleanup on the freeway was due to the debris and fuel cleanup involved, Novi police said.

Just before 9 a.m. the freeway was reopened - nearly six hours after the tragic accident.

The eastbound side of the freeway has been shut down since 2:15 a.m. this morning.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes, and according to MDOT vehicles can re-enter eastbound I-96 at Novi Road.

