Group opens fire at Eastpointe home after fight

A fight over the weekend led to a shooting at an Eastpointe home.

Police were called to the 23000 block of Piper around 6 p.m. on reports of a fight between several women believed to be in their 20s.

According to police, the woman fought while others watched. After a man broke up the fight, a man and three women fled in a Chevy Trailblazer before returning moments later and shooting at the home.

No one was injured. Police said they recovered five spent .45 caliber rounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-445-1731, ext. 1027.