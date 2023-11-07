Fight outside Mount Clemens apartment escalates to violent stabbing, video shows

A 60-year-old Macomb County man is facing charges of assault with intent to murder after he stabbed another man on a porch in Mount Clemens.

Mark Wallace of Mount Clemens was given a $50,000 bond, no 10% cash/surety after he assaulted the 53-year-old victim.

According to Macomb County Sheriff's deputies, Wallace was using a grill in the common area of an apartment complex on Cass Avenue when he got into a fight with the victim.

The heated discussion escalated to the point of Wallace stabbing the victim twice. Additionally, Wallace also punctured the tires in the victim's moped.

Police responded around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 3 for reports of the assault. They later recovered a pocketknife in Wallace's apartment.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mark Wallace was charged with two crimes, including assault with intent to murder.

Video of the incident shows the grill being pushed over, prompting flames to fan out over the lawn. The confrontation grew physical after that before the video shows Wallace stabbing the victim's moped.

He was also charged with malicious destruction of property.