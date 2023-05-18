Fight over dogs leads to Macomb woman allegedly pointing gun at victim

article

A Macomb woman is accused of pointing a gun at another woman during a fight over dogs Tuesday.

Authorities said Angela Andrews, 33, ran into her home and grabbed a gun while arguing with the other woman. Andrews allegedly pointed the gun at the victim. Authorities did not specify what the pair was arguing about.

"In this case, a dispute over dogs escalated to the defendant pointing a gun at the victim. The alleged actions of the defendant are serious and the consequences are severe. We will not tolerate gun violence in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Andrews is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony firearm.

She was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.