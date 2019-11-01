Filling problems gaps in the house with Jill of All Trades

On this week's Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us some simple ways to fill some of the problem gaps in the kitchen.

The first gap that was a problem for Jill was the super-narrow gap between the stove and the countertop. It was just enough for spills and overflows to run down the side of the stove.

First, Jill pulled out the stove and cleaned the side of it. Once she cleaned off all the previous drips, it was time to push it back into place and deal with the gap.

Jill had the rubbery screen spline left over from a previous Jill of All Trades episode. It was the perfect material to fill this gap. It comes in multiple thicknesses and a couple of colors, so you can find the one that will work best for you.

Once you figure that out, you can just cut a piece long enough to match the length of your gap and just use the same screen roller tool that you'd use to repair a screen and roll it down into the gap. That's all you need! You're done.

Jill says the cool thing about this fix is that, if it does get dirty, you can pull the spline out, wipe it down and put it right back into place. Good-bye gunky grime down the side of the stove!

The other problem gap at Jill's house was in the kitchen's laundry closet. There was a multi-inch gap between the washer and the wall.

As Jill says, it was a sock-eating, underwear-stealing abyss. This gap was super-simple to fill.

All it took was a pool noodle that was leftover from summer. Jill measured the length of the gap, marked the length on a pool noodle, and cut it easily with a serrated knife. Once it was cut, all Jill had to was push the pool noodle into the gap. Tension will hold it in place. Plus, it's easily removable, should she ever need to take it out.

There you have it! Two irritating household gaps easily filled, with Jill of All Trades.

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy

To watch Jill take you through the process, click on the video player above.