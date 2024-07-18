Final day of jury deliberations • Armed ex-boyfriend shot after breaking into home • Why Biden would drop out

Could Thursday bring a verdict in the trial of Michael Jackson-Bolanos, the defendant in a high-profile murder case of a well-known Jewish leader in metro Detroit?

Today will be the fifth and potentially last day that jurors will have a chance to reach a verdict, after the judge told them she would be prepared to declare a mistrial if the deadlock could not be broken.

The last time jurors were together was Tuesday. Scheduling conflicts and the addition of one alternate juror have forced deliberations to drag on for several days.

Wayne Circuit Judge Margaret Van Houten told the jury "we don't want to give up quite yet," when they returned from deliberations. While there had been some movement toward a unanimous decision, they were still a ways away.

If a verdict cannot be reached today, the judge said she would accept the deadlock.

The prosecution has argued Jackson-Bolanos was behind the stabbing death of Woll inside her Lafayette apartment last year. Her body was found outside her home with eight separate stab wounds.

While the 29-year-old did have some of Woll's blood on him, there is no physical evidence that has linked him to the murder scene.

"He's got her blood on multiple areas of his clothing and on the backpack that he's wearing that night - that is a coincidence that he cannot overcome," said Ryan Elsey, assistant prosecutor.

The defense has pushed back against the argument, saying Jackson-Bolanos had been in the area breaking into cars when he came across her body.

Instead, defense attorney Brian Brown has claimed Woll's ex-boyfriend was the killer.

Suspect fatally shot after attacking ex-girlfriend

The Oakland County sheriff described a wild scene in Orion Township Wednesday morning after a 67-year-old suspect was fatally shot after he broke into a residence to attack his ex-girlfriend.

He was shot and killed by the woman's stepson after both had retreated upstairs. The suspect, Galen Gavitt, had previously threatened to kill the woman back when they lived together before she obtained a personal protection order as well as an extreme risk protection order against him.

The two had lived in a home in Tuscola County before she sought refuge at the home in Orion Township, sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

According to police, Gavitt had his weapons confiscated from him after a judge received the request from the woman. He managed to obtain another firearm from his ex-wife before tracking down his woman in Orion Township.

Biden said he would drop out for these 4 reasons

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said he would not be dropping out of the 2024 race, despite growing calls from within the party for him to end his candidacy. In the latest defections, both the U.S. House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have warned Biden about down-ballot losses.

But what might lead to Biden dropping out? He's offered some clues.

That includes if he was convinced he could not beat Trump, is suffering from a medical ailment, or data showing that Biden could not beat Trump. He also said a fateful accident like "I get hit by a train," could push him out of the race.

While it's unlikely he will be struck by a train - the noise about whether Biden should drop his bid for president has only grown louder. The Democratic National Convention, when a candidate receives the official nomination for president, is scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

Bathroom improvements at DTW

The Detroit Metro Airport has announced "extensive upgrades" to 67 of its restrooms in the McNamara Terminal. According to a news release from the airport, every restroom was stripped down to the studs and rebuilt.

The new features include terrazzo tile flooring, lighting technology that indicates if a stall is occupied, and step stools for sinks. There will also be convenience shelving in each stall and urinals, light-up entry signage and more.

Gone are the days of old tile and harsh lighting. Now, a sleek new finish will greet anyone heading to the bathroom at DTW. The upgrades are partially thanks to $28 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The total cost is $38 million.

"Our facilities at DTW are getting even better," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "This project, thanks to the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grants, will improve our customer experience as we strive to exceed the high standards that our guests have come to expect at DTW."

How Detroit's Urban Entrepreneurship Initiative got started

How do you get computers to talk to one another?

While already a question that's been answered in this era, it was still something that computers couldn't do when they first emerged on the scene in the 1980s. That is, until three like-minded individuals came up with a new business venture that would solve that problem.

It would net them millions of dollars - and trickle down into something else entirely different and perhaps just as impactful.

David Tarver's story begins in Flint, at a time when auto jobs were plentiful, affording him a good education, which eventually led to a full-time engineering job in New Jersey. The year was 1984, when he approached two others with an idea.

Read the full story from Dave Spencer here

Daily Forecast

Plan on near perfect weather Thursday with mid-70s and plenty of sun. More of that is on the way for the weekend as well.

What else we're watching

The Thunder over Michigan Air Show is returning this weekend in Ypsilanti. Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Detroit emergency crews responded to a house fire on 22202 Ulster early Thursday morning. According to the fire chief, the two-story home was so full of stuff they needed additional units. There were no injuries reported. The fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention is Thursday. It'll end with a speech from Donald Trump, who is expected to accept the nomination for the party's presidential ticket. A heads-up to drivers: construction is about to get worse at I-96 and I-275. Next week, another lane will close until the fall. Westbound I-96 will have one lane open from I-275 to Kent Lake Road. Ramps onto Novi Road and Kent Lake Road will also be closed. The Ann Arbor Art Fair returns this weekend with the first exhibits opening Thursday at 10 a.m. It'll be in full swing Friday and Saturday as well.

JD Vance introduces himself to the world

On the third night of the Republican National Convention, JD Vance accepted the nomination for vice president on the Republican ticket alongside Donald Trump.

He started his speech with a touching nod to his mother before delivering plenty of praise for Trump while making the conservative pitch to the Midwest, of which he is from.

Watch the full speech here.