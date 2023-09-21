Find Halloween decorations, costumes, and more at the Motor City Haunt Club's Haunted Garage Sale

Find everything you need to be prepared for Halloween this weekend in Dearborn.

The Motor City Haunt Club's Haunted Garage Sale features vendors selling all things spooky, from props to Halloween decorations to costumes and more.

In addition to the shopping, the event has giveaways, including one for the beloved 12-foot Home Depot skeleton.

Entry is $5 and gets you into the raffle.

The Haunted Garage Sale is at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

