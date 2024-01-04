Fire and Ice Festival, ghost tour, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Celebrate winter fun at Fire and Ice Festival, search for ghosts at Bump in the Night, and more this weekend. Here's what's going on:
Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice Festival
- Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7
- Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit
Enjoy fires, turkey legs, an ice carving competition, archery, ax throwing, and more at this free outdoor fest.
Bump in the Night Ghost Tour
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Straight Farmhouse Museum in Garden City
Learn about different types of spirits and haunted locations before an after-dark tour of the Straight Farmhouse.
Tickets are $40.
Homebrew Contest Tasting Event
- Saturday, Jan. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Urbanrest Brewing Co. in Ferndale
Sample beers from homebrewers and help decide the best at Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Co. Attendees will pick the top three and Urbanrest employees will decide the winner of those three.
Entry is free.
The Hawk Theatre Campfire Concert Series
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Black Box Theatre in Farmington Hills
See Mark Jewett and Friends during this intimate night of music at the Black Box Theatre at The Hawk. This event is part of a series.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.
Glow Swim Party
- Saturday, Jan. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.
- Kirksey Recreation Center in Livonia
The pool at the Livonia rec center will be lit up for this night of swimming fun.
Tickets are $6 per member, $12 per resident, and $18 per non-resident.