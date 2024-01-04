Fire and Ice Festival, ghost tour, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Celebrate winter fun at Fire and Ice Festival, search for ghosts at Bump in the Night, and more this weekend. Here's what's going on:

Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice Festival

Friday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 7

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Enjoy fires, turkey legs, an ice carving competition, archery, ax throwing, and more at this free outdoor fest.

Learn more.

Bump in the Night Ghost Tour

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Straight Farmhouse Museum in Garden City

Learn about different types of spirits and haunted locations before an after-dark tour of the Straight Farmhouse.

Tickets are $40.

Get tickets.

Homebrew Contest Tasting Event

Saturday, Jan. 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Co. in Ferndale

Sample beers from homebrewers and help decide the best at Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Co. Attendees will pick the top three and Urbanrest employees will decide the winner of those three.

Entry is free.

The Hawk Theatre Campfire Concert Series

Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Black Box Theatre in Farmington Hills

See Mark Jewett and Friends during this intimate night of music at the Black Box Theatre at The Hawk. This event is part of a series.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.

Get tickets.

Glow Swim Party

Saturday, Jan. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Kirksey Recreation Center in Livonia

The pool at the Livonia rec center will be lit up for this night of swimming fun.

Tickets are $6 per member, $12 per resident, and $18 per non-resident.

Get tickets.