Fire displaces residents after tiki torch fell over at Monroe County apartments

Residents of 12 apartments are without homes after a tiki torch fell over and caused a fire early Monday in Berlin Township.

Authorities were called to Newport Woods Apartments for the fire just after 12:30 a.m. The building was evacuated and a man was treated at the scene for burns on his hand.

In addition to displacing residents, three apartments had major damage, officials said. The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to residents impacted by the fire.

Authorities believe the fire was accidentally caused by a tiki torch filled with lighter fluid, but it remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.