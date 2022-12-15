Fire forces evacuations at Detroit senior apartment complex

A fire at a Detroit senior apartment complex forced some residents out early Thursday while crews extinguished it.

The fire at Lexington Village in the 1300 block of Pallister was reported around 4 a.m. It started in an 11th floor apartment unit on the back side of the building, which is just behind Henry Ford Hospital.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the single unit, but residents were evacuated on the floor where the fire started, as well as the 10th and 11th floors. Some residents were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but no significant injuries were reported.