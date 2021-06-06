Fire tears through downtown Lapeer, injuring firefighter and leaving some homeless
LAPEER, Mich. - A blaze tore through several buildings of downtown Lapeer Saturday, leveling several residential apartment units.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, however, they are expected to be okay.
Emergency crews first responded to the fire after reports came in around 5 a.m. But wind gusts caused the fire to grow, making it difficult to contain.
The fire started on West Nepessing Street, where small businesses including a clothing store were damaged in the fire.
An estimated 10 crews at least responded to the fire.
The Red Cross is also helping victims of the fire.