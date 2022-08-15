Firebombing destroys Warren church's food pantry storage

The Harvest Time Christian Fellowship food pantry's storage container was destroyed in a firebombing not just hurting the charity but also those in the community who need it the most.

The fire happened overnight Saturday on Nine Mile between Van Dyke and Federal and the loss is a major one.

"We bless the community with about 75,000 pounds of food a month," said Pastor Curtiss Ostosh. "We help more than 1,500 families in south Warren. This is the poorest zip code in all of Macomb County."

But after the firebombing, this church leader is leaning on divine intervention for guidance

"This probably wiped out 80 percent of the food that we have," he said. "We get food from Gleaners and a number of different sources, and it’s going to be very difficult to provide in the short term."

The fire remains under investigation

"We do believe it was arson it was not accidental," said Commissioner William Dwyer, Warren police. "We are attempting right now to get some video from one of the city buildings that will assist us in the investigation."

This is not the first time this church has faced adversity.

"In the past we’ve had some theft, our air-conditioning units were stolen at one point in time and a couple of years ago we had a delivery vehicle that was stolen overnight," the pastor said.

But on Monday community members showed up to bring this church some donations.

"That’s what we’re supposed to do is help one another," said Candi from Heritage Pantry.

Candi was one of many donating food to help the church continue its food distribution.

"You’re welcome we stick together," she said. "Be God’s servant to deliver the food it’s from Heritage Pantry."

If you would like to learn how you can help Harvest Time Christian Fellowship go to Fox 2 Detroit.com

Pastor Curtiss says he forgives those who are responsible but he makes it clear his calling to serve will not be broken.

"We’ve been here 31 years in September," he said. "We'll be here another 31 if I have anything to say about it."

If you would like to learn more about Harvest Time's food pantry or would like to help out, go HERE.