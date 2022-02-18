Firefighters respond to large apartment fire in Commerce Twp

article

Firefighters responded to a large apartment fire on Pontiac Trail near Welch Rd in Commerce Twp this morning.

Commerce Twp Firefighters were called to the fire scene at 11:52 A.M. and are still on scene putting out hotspots.

The fire department said 6 out of 8 units are destroyed, and the building looks like a total loss.

The apartment complex was under construction and had no occupants. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, all workers were able to exit the building safely.

Commerce Twp Fire Marshall Mark Gall said one firefighter is being treated at the hospital for a minor shoulder injury from over extension.

Witnesses told the Commerce Twp FD that workers had a propane heater too close to cardboard boxes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Commerce Township FD said they were aided by Walled Lake FD, Wixom FD, West Bloomfield FD, and White Lake FD.