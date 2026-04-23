Ex-Melvindale police officer found guilty for misconduct in office, assault and battery

The Brief Ex-Melvindale police officer Matthew Furman was found guilty in an excessive force case. Furman was found not guilty in another case, and pleaded no contest in a third case. Furman was convicted by jury of misconduct in office, carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and found guilty of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.



A controversial former Melvindale police officer was found guilty by jury in an excessive force case, while being acquitted in another, on Thursday.

The backstory:

Matthew Furman was convicted by a jury of the common law offense of misconduct in office, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and guilty of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

In that case, the jury found him not guilty of felonious assault. He is expected to be sentenced on May 29.

Two other cases were among the bundle of charges the 40-year-old ex-police officer faced allegations

Furman, 40, was found not guilty by a jury in a different excessive force case with a female victim, and entered a no contest plea in a third case, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Furman's no contest plea was for assault and battery in a 2021 case which will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Related: Melvindale police lieutenant accused of 3 assaults faces charges

"It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. "The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens."

Here is the case breakdown for Furman and the verdicts:

July 20, 2024:

In the case where Furman was convicted of misconduct in office and assault and battery, it began with a traffic stop of a 36-year-old Melvindale man in the area of Homestead Avenue and Wall Street for improper plates.

When the man said he did not have his identification with him, Furman told him to get out of the vehicle and place his hands on the vehicle's roof.

The prosecutor said the man did so. While the man was standing with his hands on the vehicle's roof, Furman allegedly tased him in the back. Other officers then arrived to assist with arresting the driver. Once those officers got the man on the ground, Furman allegedly put his foot on his ribs.

The driver was injured, and medics were called to the scene. While the man was being treated by the Dearborn Fire Department EMS, Furman allegedly got into an argument with the driver, which led to the officer grabbing the man by his shirt and hair and pulling him against the fire truck.

April 13, 2024:

Furman was found not guilty in this case. It occurred during a traffic stop of a woman in the parking lot of a school in the 19600 block of Wood Avenue in Melvindale for expired plates and no insurance.

He asked the woman for her license and registration. According to authorities, the woman did not comply but continued to ask Furman questions until he opened her door and tried to force her out of the vehicle.

When he couldn't get her out of the vehicle, he allegedly tased her in the leg before ordering the woman and her children out of the vehicle.

July 23, 2021:

Furman pleaded no contest in this case which began when joining the pursuit of a driver in the area of Outer Drive and Palmer Street.

Officers pursued the male to the area of Outer Drive and Dartmouth Street in Dearborn where Van Buren Township police officers were able to disable the driver’s vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but was tackled by officers. While he was being held by officers, it was alleged that Furman kicked the man multiple times in his leg and ankle, when he was being secured in handcuffs.

Furman fired:

After several run-ins with the law, leading to numerous assault charges and lawsuits, Furman was fired in Feb. 2026.

He said he was blindsided by the decision, and the police officers' union filed a grievance at the time.

Former Melvindale police officer Matthew Furman (foreground) with a former attorney.