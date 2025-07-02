Fireworks light up Greenfield Village at The Henry Ford for 'Salute to America'

The Brief Greenfield Village in Dearborn kicks off America's birthday celebrations with rides, music, and fireworks at the "Salute to America" event. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra performs nightly for 5,500 attendees, enhancing the festivities with music before and during fireworks. Celebrating 30 years, the event continues to attract visitors, with Friday's show sold out and Thursday tickets available.



Greenfield Village is lighting up the sky in a Salute to America this Fourth of July weekend.

Big picture view:

America's birthday is in a few days, but the party got started Wednesday night at Greenfield Village in Dearborn.

Four-year-old Eli and his mom Jennie Levy were excited.

"Oh, it’s amazing to be able to show how important America is to us and how much we love the country," Levy said. "It’s really like the best thing in the world."

There was so much to see and do at the annual "Salute to America" event, from the rides to the music to the food.

Sharon Obuzor loved the place. Her niece, Mercy, who’s from Nigeria, did too.

"I’ve lived in Michigan for over 20 years, and I’m ashamed to say I’ve never been to the Henry Ford. So, my niece has just come to the state this year," said Obuzor. "I wanted to bring her out and just kind of get, this is her first Fourth of July and come take a look and see what it looks like. See what it feels like."

What you can do:

From Wednesday to Saturday, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will put on a show of their own for 5,500 people each night, playing before and during the fireworks show. Director Jim Johnson says it's a fan favorite.

"The Fourth of July was one of the rare holidays on the American calendar where people basically had a day of leisure that was spent typically hearing readings of the Declaration of Independence or going to band concerts," said Johnson. "The fireworks, of course. The fireworks are the finale and the greatest thing so."

They’ve been doing it for 30 years and plan to do it for another 30.

Friday’s show is sold out, but tickets are still available for Thursday's show.