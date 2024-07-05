All signs are pointing to fireworks as the cause of a major house fire that torched a residence in Chesterfield Township over the Fourth of July holiday.

The local fire department is still investigating the late-night blaze that tore through a home in the 26000 block of Fairwood, however, they suspect it started after fireworks were ignited.

Located near 21 Mile and Gratiot in Macomb County, firefighters were called to the area around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

There were no injuries reported and everyone inside managed to escape unharmed.

It took about 25 minutes before fire crews got a handle on the blaze.

A neighbor who lived down the street filmed the fire.

FOX 2's guide to safely celebrating the Fourth of July includes using them outside, allowing only adults to handle them, and making sure they're stabilized with bricks before being ignited.

