Fireworks safety tips ahead of 4th of July weekend

With Fourth of July weekend just around the corner, it is important to keep yourself and others safe around fireworks.

"The fireworks these days are real safe, but you just got to make sure that you’re watching what you’re doing," said Patrick Mifsud, who is a part-owner of Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights.

When it comes to firework safety, participants should know the following, according to Mifsud:

Starting with the most obvious tip – only use fireworks outdoors.

Fireworks are not made for children. Kids should be supervised by an adult when near or holding any type of fireworks – even sparklers.

Have a bucket of water nearby. Once the firework is done firing and has cooled off enough, douse the firework in the water for proper disposal. Do not just throw the fireworks away in a garbage can or dumpster; they can be extremely hot for minutes after being lit and could start a garbage/dumpster fire.

Also keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

Surround your firework display with bricks to keep the box steady. Some firework boxes will topple over while firing and hurt those around it.

Make sure whoever is lighting up and supervising the fireworks is not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Do not set fireworks off near trees or power lines.

When purchasing fireworks, look for a green sticker – which is the store or tent's fireworks license.

Patrick Mifsud shows off their Michigan fireworks license at Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights.

"They would have to have this green sticker that shows they are licensed by the state because there's a lot of people who just set up a tent for a couple of days, and you don’t know what you are buying," Mifsud said.