First big snowfall of season hits metro Detroit hard

The snow storm is winding down for metro Detroit after receiving a record amount making today the earliest snowy day on record.

Metro Airport received 7.6 inches with Huntington Woods getting the largest amount, with 9.0 inches.

FOX 2 wanted to find out how people are dealing with all this snow - and we soon got a first-hand experience as our news fan got stuck.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Click here for the latest

It happened near Lahser and Long Lake, like moths to a flame the flashing lights of an Oakland County Road Crew caught our eye. In order to park and get video we turned into an unplowed sub and quickly discovered that getting out wasn’t going to be easy.

Under the ice and snow was a muddy dirt road and we were on a slope - all of which equals getting stuck. A call was made to a tow truck and we were given an estimate of an hour or so.

Lucky for us, someone saw our precarious position.

“I saw the news truck and I'm like, on my way back if they are still there I am going to stop and help them out," said Ray Bazzi.

So it was B&R Towing to the rescue. Bazzi has been doing this for 22 years.

“Anything we can do to help people out we will do it," he said.

FOX 2: "If this is how it is on Nov. 11 it’s going to be a busy winter."

"I’m looking forward to it," he said.

And Bazzi is passing it down to the next generation, with his son, Ihad, helping him out.

FOX 2: "What do think of watching your dad here?"

"I think it’s amazing" Ihad said.

Lessons like tow truck drivers don't take a day off when the weather is bad.



"First snowfall always what happens you know?”

And we were certainly glad he took a moment to lend us a hand. But we certainly were not the only ones in need of help.



In northern Oakland County Emer Kenny found herself stuck after a Rochester school bus nearly skidded off a dirt road. She says another bus picked up the students and finished the route, without any other issues or injuries.



Oakland county dispatch says that school bus was the second one to get stuck this evening, luckily there were no students on that one either.