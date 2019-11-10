Schools canceling PM activities for snowfall Nov. 11, 2019

With 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall on Monday, many schools are beginning to opt for early dismissals and are canceling PM activities. You can see an updating list of closures below.

The snow started around midnight when the cold front blew through - and this snow will stay all day Mondayand won't taper off until midnight.

Detroit's first significant snow of the season: 3 to 5 inches of snow expected

This snow could set a new record for the most snow ever on this date. The current record is 4.1 inches.

By the time we all head home for the night, we'll have between 4 and 6 inches of snow. But parts north, especially around Port Huron, will see over 8 inches of snow.

