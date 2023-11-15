First case of bird flu discovered in Michigan among Cass County flock for 2023

article

The first Michigan case of bird flu in 2023 was discovered among a flock on the southwest side of the state.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a backyard flock from Cass County, southwest of Kalamazoo, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

It is reportedly the first case of the bird flu in Cass County since the disease was first detected in the state in 2022, and the first detection of the disease in Michigan since March 2023.

According to the state, as the fall migration of wild birds continues, every bird owner must take steps to protect their flock from this virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with avian influenza remains low. Also, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain. As a reminder, people should properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.

"While there have been fewer detections of HPAI in the United States and Michigan this year, the threat posed by this virus was never fully eliminated. Even though this detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected, as cases of HPAI continue to be discovered both nationally and in Michigan’s wildlife, meaning the virus is still very present and circulating in the environment," said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. "The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking precautionary measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying."

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. To protect other flocks in Michigan, the premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. The flock contained approximately 60 birds of various species.

Whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following a few key steps is fundamental to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

For Wild Birds

If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by:

Using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app. Choose the "Diseased Wildlife" option among the selections for "Observation Forms."

Calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.



