First Easter Mass held at Old St. Marys Catholic Church since the start of the pandemic

Parishioners at Old Saint Marys Catholic Church in Greektown say today's Easter Mass came with particular excitement and joy since it was their first Easter together since the start of the pandemic.

"Easter is our holiest season, and the eucharist is the center of our faith, so to be able to be here in person with everyone and celebrate holy mass is really a blessing," says Parishioner Michelle Pierron.

Pierron says she has worshiped at the church her entire life and was one of the 100 Parishioners to join mass on Easter Sunday.

The church typically holds about 1,000 people, and Pierron says there was plenty of room to spread out and social distance.

"Of course, there are many precautions that we still need to take. We are all wearing our masks and look around the space. We have plenty of room to distance the church is cleaned regularly," says Pierron.



Father Mario Amore of St. Aloysius Parish says he was happy to welcome back everyone who had not been to church since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement



"We've seen the impact of the pandemic over the past year and how it can bring people into places of darkness and despair. Easter is our yearly reminder that Christ comes to shatter that, " says Amore.

As COVID numbers continue to rise in Michigan, Father Amore says he wants churchgoers to know they can worship in church safely.

"We've been thinking and praying about how we can best welcome people back and be safe to know we're taking all of the precautions and we want everyone to know we're in this together," Amore says.