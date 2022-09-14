First-ever Mackinac Island Straits Pride Festival weekend coming this month

article

A weekend full of events is planned for the first-ever Mackinac Island Straits Pride Festival from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25.

Activities for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies include a hay ride tour of the island, drag bingo and brunch, vendor market, a queer prom, and a pride cruise on the Straits of Mackinac.

Event prices range from free to $45. Get tickets to the hay ride, brunch, and cruise here.

Vendors can sign up for the market here.