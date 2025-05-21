First responders fed up with dangerous stretch of I-75, issue warning

The Brief Recent crashes have first responders in northern Oakland County teaming up to share a united message. The I-75 construction detour near Grange Hall Road has been a troubled stretch. The 15-mile stretch in question runs from Independence Township to Genesee County.



A stretch of I-75 has become a source of frustration for first responders in Oakland County.

After two recent serious crashes - one which was fatal, they want drivers to slow down.

The backstory:

Days after we spoke to first responders about a fiery Jeep crash along an I-75 construction detour near Grange Hall Road, another crash happened along the same corridor Tuesday.

This time, the driver didn’t survive.

"Last night, sadly, a person got out of a vehicle," said Matt Covey, fire chief, Springfield Township Fire Department. "We don’t know what the issue with the car was. He got out of the vehicle and they were struck by another vehicle. Sadly, that young man is no longer with us."

It is just the latest tragedy related to the I-75 construction that has united the fire chiefs from Springfield Township, north Oakland County Fire Authority, and Groveland Township.

The chiefs say since MDOT began road repairs along the 15-mile stretch from Independence Township to Genesee County. Drivers haven’t used caution.

"Two years ago, I told my family don’t ever drive that road or that stretch of construction — that 15 miles," said Covey. "Go around it. I told them that same thing this year.

"The problem is access and the problem is speed. The problem is we have people that are driving insane through that area."

Matt Weil is the Oakland County Fire Authority chief.

"If you’re in a construction zone, you need to take caution," said Matt Weil. "Drive slow. Go the posted speed limit. Don’t go 100 miles per hour through there. I say that because I’ve clocked people with radar at 100 miles an hour through there."

In a statement, MDOT says it’s met with first responders to improve emergency access — which includes adding pull-offs, more signage, and a temporary freeway off-ramp among other additions.

The organization is working on four-way stops at I-75 and Grange Hall, working with GPS providers to only show approved detour routes, and adding temporary traffic control adjustments to M-15.

"I would say if any officials from MDOT are watching, help us the best you can," Covey said. "Help us formulate some solutions out there. We want to keep the passer-bys in our community safe. We want to keep our firefighters safe, and the paramedics units that are out there, and the police."

First responders say if you get into a crash along the I-75 construction corridor, stay in your vehicle if it’s safe.

The Source: Information for this report is from interviews with Matt Covey, fire chief, Springfield Township Fire Department and Oakland County Fire Authority Chief Matt Weil.



