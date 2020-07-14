First woman alleges sexual abuse by UMich doctor, says she was told it was a "sexual fantasy"

Cathy Kalahar, the first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan, says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward.

Kalahar played tennis for the Wolverines in the 1970s and joined hundreds of graduates who claim Dr. Robert Anderson molested them. She says when she did tell someone at the school, she was told it was a "sexual fantasy".

Kalahar, now a retired clinical psychologist, told her story on Tuesday, saying that Anderson sexually assaulted her during an exam.

"He was an arrogant man, the coldest and meanest psychopath I've ever met," she said ."Anderson turned my sports physical exam into his bizarre and inappropriate torture event."

She's the first woman to come forward publicly and said no nurse was there during the exam.

She said she had to take off all of her clothes and that Anderson penetrated her with gloveless fingers. She said he also massaged her breasts and even told her they were too large and no man would find them attractive.

She says he told her to get a breast reduction and recommended she speak to a female counselor in his office.

"This doctor informed me my only option other than cutting my breasts was to become a lesbian. I felt angry, hurt, depressed, ugly, confused, and afraid," she said.

Kalahar says a few months later she decided to talk to that therapist Anderson recommended to tell her what happened to her. She says she didn't believe her.

"She insisted when I told her were merely my fantasies and reflected my wish of what I had hoped for from the doctor. I was totally shocked again," Kalahar said.

After finishing school, she became a psychologist and worked with state police while helping victims of violence and sexual abuse. She's now asking the university to release full records to Michigan's attorney general.

"Cathy was ignored and silenced by the University of Michigan. U of M moved, protected and covered up doctor Anderson's sexual abuse," her attorney, Parker Stinar said.

Meanwhile, the university has expressed a willingness to compensate victims outside of court. Kalahar's attorneys say mediation is scheduled for September and they hope more men and women will find the strength to come forward publicly or privately.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.