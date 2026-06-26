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The Brief The Department of Justice sued Michigan for failing to provide voter registration lists. The State said the federal government could only receive a list of registered voters, similar to any member of the public. This week, the Trump administration lost its appeal over gaining access to a voter registration roll with more sensitive data.



The Michigan voter registration data appeal was rejected this week in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Michigan voter registration data appeal

Big picture view:

The Trump administration lost its appeal over gaining access to personal information of Michigan voters.

Dig deeper:

The court said the release of voters’ personal information, including birth dates, driver’s license numbers and partial Social Security numbers, is not covered by a federal law cited by the U.S. Justice Department.

It issued a 2-1 opinion ruling against the federal government that upholds the decision of a federal judge in Lansing.

Michigan voter rolls

The backstory:

Last year, the federal government named Michigan and five other states in a lawsuit , alleging they failed to provide statewide voter rolls.

Federal prosecutors sued in efforts to enforce the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act, which were intended to make sure states maintain proper voter registration files.

The Trump administration had said it wants the personal information of voters to ensure that Michigan is complying with federal election law. In a court filing, it cited "anomalies" and other complaints.

READ MORE: Feds sue Michigan, five other states over statewide voter rolls

The other side:

Attorneys for Michigan, however, said the government has other goals, including the creation of a national voter file and sharing information with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to see if noncitizens have signed up and voted.

What they're saying:

In response to the lawsuit, Secretary Jocelyn Benson warned the federal government's request was "not normal."

And the State said the federal government could only receive a list of registered voters, similar to any member of the public.

Meanwhile:

In addition to Michigan, judges so far have rejected voter roll efforts in Maryland, Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island and Wisconsin, according to The Associated Press.

At least 13 states have either provided or promised to hand over their voter registration lists to the government, according to the Brennan Center for Justice and Associated Press reporting: Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Additionally this week, a federal judge halted President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to create a federal voter list and limit who can receive a mail ballot.

Local perspective:

Michigan’s primary election is coming up on Aug. 4.