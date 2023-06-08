Fish, off-road, and enjoy Michigan state parks for free this weekend

article

Fish, hit the trails, or enjoy Michigan's many state parks this weekend.

Three Free Weekend allows you to fish without a license, ride off-road trails without an ORV license or trail permit, and visit state parks without a recreation passport on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. Both Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy these benefits.

VIEW: Michigan state park dog-friendly beaches

"Whether you're an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce friends and family to an outdoor experience or place you love," said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott.

Find more things to do this weekend here.

All other rules and regulations for fishing and ORVs apply. Find ORV info here and fishing info here.