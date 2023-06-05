Detroit markets, Motor City Pride, beer fests, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Markets at both Detroit's Cadillac Square and Beacon Park will offer plenty of chances to shop local this weekend.

Other events include Motor City Pride, beer fests, and more.

Find something to do:

Market Fridays

Friday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit

Shop small in Downtown Detroit at Market Fridays.

Vendors will be at Cadillac Square selling their homemade and homegrown products.

See the full schedule.

Motor City Pride

Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11

Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit

The weekend includes dozens of performances, including bands, singers, and drag shows. There will also be more than 140 vendors selling merchandise and sharing services that they offer to the LGBTQ+ community.

Looking for more Pride events? Check our guide.

Sunday starts with the parade step-off at Griswold and Fort streets at noon before the festival gates open at 12:30 p.m.

See the full schedule of activities and entertainment.

Beacon Park Night Market

Saturday, June 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit

Night markets will feature music themes as you shop products from numerous local makers.

In addition to the shopping, the event includes entertainment and food trucks.

These markets are held each Saturday through Aug. 26.

Learn more about Beacon Park summer events.

Bark & Brew

Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rochester Mills Beer Co. in Rochester

Spend time outdoors, run a 5K, enjoy locally brewed beer, and support Leader Dogs for the Blind.

This event includes the run, carnival games and more fun for kids, and meet and greets with leader dogs and dogs in training.

Attendees 20 and younger are free, though a kid's play area wristband is $5. Tickets for those 21 and older are $10.

Buy tickets.

East Side Beer, Wine, and Cocktails

Saturday, June 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Packard Proving Grounds in Sterling Heights

Enjoy drinks and live entertainment at the historic Packard Proving Grounds.

A $49 general admission ticket includes 10 samples, tours, a pint glass, live entertainment, and a keepsake photo.

VIP and general admission tickets are also available.

Get tickets.

Nucleate Beer Festival

Saturday, June 10 from 2-6 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park in Ann Arbor

Venture a bit outside of Metro Detroit to enjoy dozens of beers from multiple breweries at HOMES Brewery's Nucleate Beer Festival.

A $100 general admission ticket includes 20 beer samples, a tasting glass, and a bottle of Nucleate from HOMES. VIP and designated driver tickets are also available.

Buy tickets.