Michigan state park dog-friendly beaches: Where your pet can take a swim
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When you head out to the water this summer, you don't need to leave your dog behind.
Some Michigan state parks and recreation area beaches allow pets.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash. At beaches where they are allowed, they cannot be in swimming areas or areas with signs prohibiting them. Some beaches limit dogs to certain areas. Always follow posted signs.
Pet-friendly state park beaches:
- Algonac State Park entire length of the St. Clair River
- Baraga State Park - entire length of the Lake Superior shoreline
- Bewabic State Park - entire length Fortune Lake shoreline other than the designated swim beach
- Brighton Recreation Area
- Brimley State Park - along the Lake Superior shoreline outside of the designated swimming area
- Burt Lake State Park - section of shoreline on Burt Lake
- Craig Lake State Park - along the park’s shoreline.
- Dodge #4 State Park;- section of shoreline located to the west of the rock jetty
- Duck Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake
- Fayette Historic State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline other than the designated swim beach.
- Grand Mere State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline
- Harrisville State Park - section of shoreline located on the north end of the camper's beach
- Hoffmaster State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline apart from the designated swim area
- Holland State Park - Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground
- Holly Recreation Area - section of shoreline south of the designated swim beach on Heron Lake
- Leelanau State Park - shoreline in northern park unit
- Ludington State Park - along Lake Michigan, located between the beach house and the Big Sable River (The Department of Natural Resources says the majority of the Lake Michigan shoreline closed to protect endangered piping plover habitat)
- McLain State Park - portion of Lake Superior shoreline
- Mears State Park - southernmost section of shoreline
- Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area - along the Lake Minnawanna shoreline other than designated swim beach.
- Menominee River State Recreation Area - Pets are allowed along the entire length of the Menominee River
- Muskegon State Park - along the Lake Michigan shoreline outside of the designated swimming area (with the exception of marked piping plover nest habitat)
- Negwegon State Park - along the majority of Lake Huron shoreline.
- Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - entire length of Lake Superior park shoreline
- Port Crescent State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline with the exception of the designated swim beach in the modern campground
- Proud Lake Recreation Area - along the Huron River and Proud Lake shorelines other than the designated swim beach in the modern campground.
- Rifle River Recreation Area - along the park's lakes, river and stream, with the exception of the designated swim area
- Saugatuck Dunes State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline
- Silver Lake State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline and the park's inland lake, Silver Lake, in all areas other than the designated swim beach
- Sleeper State Park - entire length of the Lake Huron shoreline except for the designated swim beach
- Sleepy Hollow State Park - section of shoreline located 100 yards north of the Lake Ovid swimming beach
- South Higgins Lake State Park - two pet-friendly beach areas, one along a section of shoreline in the day-use area (along the east park boundary) and a campers-only area (along the west boundary of the campground)
- Straits State Park - Lake Huron shoreline
- Tawas Point State Park - section of shoreline available on Tawas Bay between the campground and the lighthouse - enclosed by fencing.Twin Lakes State Park
- Van Buren State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigan shoreline except for the designated swim area
- Van Riper State Park - entire length of the Lake Michigamme and the Peshekee River with the exception of the designated swim beach
- Wilderness State Park - The DNR said the majority of the park's shoreline closed to pets to protect endangered piping plover habitat; however, there is a pet-friendly beach located down a small path in the picnic area (just east of the headquarters building)
- Warren Dunes State Park - north of the northernmost swim buoy at the designated swim beach
- Young State Park - section of shoreline available east of the boat launch