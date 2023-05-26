Michigan state park dog-friendly beaches: Where your pet can take a swim

article

When you head out to the water this summer, you don't need to leave your dog behind.

Some Michigan state parks and recreation area beaches allow pets.

Pets must be on a six-foot leash. At beaches where they are allowed, they cannot be in swimming areas or areas with signs prohibiting them. Some beaches limit dogs to certain areas. Always follow posted signs.

Pet-friendly state park beaches: