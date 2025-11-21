Five Below accused of overcharging customers, Michigan AG says

article

The Brief Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleges that Five Below is violating state pricing laws. Some items are allegedly sometimes ringing up for more than what they are marked as, her office said. If Five Below does not meet with her office to remedy the issue, the company may face legal action.



Retail chain Five Below has allegedly repeatedly overcharged customers, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and her office is prepared to take action if the company doesn't stop.

According to Nessel's office, the company has violated the Michigan Shopping Reform and Modernization Act and the Michigan Consumer Protection 30 times at nearly 20 Michigan stores since June 5.

The backstory:

Nessel's office said that the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has issued 30 Shopping Reform and Modernization Act non-compliance findings at Five Below stores since June. This comes after the company allegedly overcharged customers at checkout, and failed to display clear prices.

This has resulted in more than 18 reports between Aug. 3 and Nov. 5 of items listed as $5 allegedly ringing up as $6 or $7 at the register.

According to Nessel, Five Below previously said it would conduct an internal pricing audit to confirm that all displayed prices align with sale prices, retrain staff, and instruct them to verify the prices of items in stores. However, the pricing violations have not fully been corrected.

"Shoppers should know the price they see on the shelf is what they will be charged, and repeated overcharging violations are unacceptable," Nessel said. "I want to thank MDARD for their work in identifying these violations and urge consumers to remain vigilant against overcharges when they shop."

What's next:

Five Below has until Dec. 15 to meet with Nessel's office to discuss an agreement for voluntary assurance of compliance addressing the alleged pricing violations.

If the company fails to do so, the AG's department may take legal action.

What you can do:

If you believe you have been a victim of illegal pricing at Five Below, reach out to Nessl's Consumer Protection Team:

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form