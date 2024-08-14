Five Detroit parks getting free Wi-Fi

Five Detroit parks will offer residents free internet access thanks to a pilot project and grants from around the city.

Bradby, Chandler, Clark, McDuffy, and Palmer Parks now have free Wi-Fi available for public use.

The city, which will officially unveil the new service on Wednesday at Clark Park, will be alongside the Detroit Parks Coalition and Connect 313 which helped oversee the pilot project.

There was also $265,000 in grants from the Detroit Pistons, Rocket Community Fund, and the Knight Foundation helped cover the installation of the internet service - as well as installation of the solar power charging stations for the devices.

While free internet is a convenience for some, offering Wi-Fi in public places is also a means of boosting digital equity in Detroit.

Last year, Detroit allocated tens of millions of dollars to help families get online.

A reliable connection is no longer just a luxury - but a necessity for many in school and at work. However, many still don't have a way of getting their phone or computer online. That can make it harder to complete homework, shop for goods and services, and apply to jobs.

Here is where the parks are located:

Bradby Park - 9674 Cardoni St. Detroit

Chandler Park - 12831 Frankfort St, Detroit

Clark Park - 4301 W. Vernor St, Detroit

McDuffy Park - 803 W Philadelphia St, Detroit

Palmer Park - 910 Merrill Plaisance St, Detroit