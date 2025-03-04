Five hospitalized from chemical leak at Frankenmuth's Splash Village

article

Five people were hospitalized after a chemical leak at Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth Tuesday, according to the fire department.

The chlorine leak happened on the Tantrum Twist Family Raft Ride at about 11:21 a.m. and five guests were treated at the scene, then transported to an area hospital for chemical inhalation.

The backstory:

Fire Chief Phillip Kerns said that the chlorine feeding system malfunctioned, leading to a higher concentration than normal. The fire department and Saginaw County HAZMAT were still at the scene as of 2 p.m. checking chemical levels.

Kerns said fortunately, that portion of the water park has an open roof which helped disperse some of the fumes. The children's section of the water park and the connected hotel were not impacted.

The park will reopen today with the exception of the raft ride, while that will resume Wednesday due to it taking 24 hours to refill the system, according to John Shelton, Zehnder's VP of sales and marketing.