Five Lions named to 2024 Pro Bowl, 7 chosen as alternates

As a result of the Lions breakthrough season, some of the team's standouts are being recognized with the NFL's highest honor. Five players have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl with seven more as alternates.

The Detroit Lions have not only won their first division in 30 years and with a week left in the regular season, has a high playoff seeding no matter how the regular season finale ends on Sunday.

The five players chosen are defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, tight end Sam LaPorta, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (special teams) and tackle Penei Sewell. It is the first selection for Hutchinson, LaPorta and Reeves-Maybin.

The seven alternates are receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (first alternate), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (first alternate), quarterback Jared Goff (second alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (third alternate), running back David Montgomery (fourth alternate), kick returner Kalif Raymond (fourth alternate), and linebacker Alex Anzalone (fifth alternate).

It is the first Pro Bowl for Hutchinson, 23.He has 9.5 sacks for the second straight season with one more game to play.

LaPorta, 22, is having one of the best tight end seasons for a rookie in NFL history. He has 81 receptions for 860 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Reeves-Maybin, 28, is currently tied for the most special teams tackles this season with 13 and has played a key role in a pair of fourth down fake punt conversion plays as well.

Ragnow, 27, anchors one of the top offensive lines in football, and picks up his second straight Pro Bowl honor and third overall.

Sewell, 23, is one of the most dominant young tackles in the league. He has allowed just one sack and 12 quarterback pressures this season, despite playing on both the left and right sides of the line this year.