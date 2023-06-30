Five Michigan beaches closed for Fourth of July weekend, two others under advisories for contamination

Heads up Fourth of July travelers, there are seven beach locations around Michigan that are under advisories for high bacteria levels and rainfall as of Friday.

Five of the locations are closed while the other two have a contamination advisory due to storm water runoff.

Beaches in Livingston, Macomb, Ontonagan, and Oakland County were all closed due to bacteria. Saginaw Bay and Lake St. Helen both had advisories and people recreating this weekend may want to avoid those locations.

The closures include:

Haynor Lake at the Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp

Lake St. Clair at the St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

Lake Superior at Green Park

Van Norman Lake at Waterford Hill

Voorheis Lake at Keatington Subdivision

The advisories include:

Saginaw Bay at Singing Bridge Beach

Lake St. Helen at the Richfield Township Public Fishing Site

The sources of the bacteria closing beaches are unknown, while storm water runoff carrying nutrients and other bacteria were blamed for the advisories.

Get more updates on the beach closures here.