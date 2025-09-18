Flash flood warning issued for Wayne County until 10:15

A flash flood warning has been issued until 10:15 p.m. for northeastern Wayne County Thursday night.

The National Weather Service said at 7:32 p.m. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area.

The NWS says between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour.

The expected rainfall rate is in excess of 1 inch in 20 minutes.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

The NWS reminds is to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.