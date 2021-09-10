Flat Rock handing out gift cards to households affected by benzene leak

The city of Flat Rock is handing out gift cards to residents affected by the gas leak that led to precautionary evacuations of hundreds in the last week.

Families have been divided up into two groups, those in Zone 1 and those in Zone 2. Households from the first zone had the opportunity to get the gift cards Thursday evening.

There are two more distribution events scheduled at the Flat Rock High School athletic field.

Gift cards will be limited to one per household and proof of residency is required.

The distribution events will be Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city's website says households in Zone 2 can only get their gift cards after Zone 1 distribution is completed.

The most recent update from the city regarding the benzene leak from the nearby Ford assembly plant was Sept. 8, when the mayor said crews were still flushing and cleaning the affected sewer lines. The city says its a 24/7 process that will be occurring throughout upcoming nights.

The EPA has been testing several homes with a million-dollar tool.

If someone has any questions or concerns, they can contact Flat Rock City Hall at 734-782-2455 ext. 6.