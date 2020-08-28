Flint airport to be first in country to use 'smart mask' for thermal scanning and facial recognition

In its first introduction into U.S. airport and businesses, the Flint Bishop Airport will be deploying a helmet capable of detecting temperatures of people from a distance.

In an effort at combating COVID-19, the Genesee County-area airport will unveil a 'smart helmet' visor with a thermo-scan sensor that will identify travelers with high temperatures.

Labeling it a "game-changer," the airport director announced the mobile screening tool as part of a growing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus that allows "police officers the flexibility to walk the terminal building and randomly screen both incoming and outgoing passengers."

"We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with KeyBiz to spearhead the incorporation of this advanced technology in the United States," said Nino Sapone, director of the Flint Bishop Airport.

Outfitted with a matte black helmet and a visor that's cleaner than most bathroom mirrors, the Smart Helmet "integrates an Artificial Intelligence module for processing thermal images, Augmented Reality displays, communication sensors and advanced aerospace technology."

In other words, it'll remotely scan internal temperatures of people and display them on the inside of the visor.

If a person's temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees, an officer will approach the passenger and accompany them to the ticket counter of the airline they are/were flying and let the staff member know of their finding. From there, the airline company agent or manager will determine if the person will be allowed to board.

From there, officers can use contact tracing to identify if the person came in contact with anyone else.

The sorcery doesn't stop there, however. This new tech can also use facial recognition by scanning photographs uploaded to the helmet itself, which will help police detect wanted criminals, suspects, or missing persons. It can also use license plate and QR code recognition.

There are very few places where the helmet has been used, beginning with the Rome Airport, where the company that developed it is based out of.