Flint man found guilty in 2022 kidnapping and sexual assault of a child

The Brief Stokes King Tiggs was found guilty in the kidnapping and rape of a child in Flint. Tiggs faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 29.



A Flint man has been found guilty on Wednesday in the kidnapping and rape of a child from back in 2022.

What they're saying:

On April 9, Genesee County prosecutors said 37-year-old Stokes King Tiggs was found guilty by a jury related to a 2022 incident involving the sexual assault of a child.

Tiggs is convicted of one count each of:

Kidnapping

Criminal sexual conduct first degree

Criminal sexual conduct second degree

Criminal sexual conduct with intent of sexual penetration

Accosting a child for immoral purposes

Aggravated indecent exposure

The backstory:

In the summer of 2022 at the Travel Inn on Dort in Flint, officials say Tiggs forcefully held a child under the age of 13 against a wall and sexually assaulted them.

Another child who witnessed what happened then later reported the incident to adults and a report was made to the police.

During his trial, prosecutors say evidence of another sexual assault from 2005 was brought forth involving a child who had died.

Search warrants of Tiggs' tablet showed he had searched videos of how to give a body massage to an 8-year-old, as well as research on laws in other countries pertaining to the legality of marrying children.

Officials say Tiggs served five years in prison for another criminal sexual conduct conviction and there are four additional felonies currently pending, including kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

"Stokes King Tiggs is a dangerous individual who sexually preys on others, especially young people," said Prosecutor David Leyton. "Thanks to the hard work of my staff, the police, and the jury, he will be sentenced to prison for a very long time and will no longer be a danger to our community."

What's next:

Tiggs faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on April 29.