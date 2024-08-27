Girl found in Flint says she was kidnapped from Detroit McDonald's, police search for mother

article

Flint police are looking for information on a young girl who said she had been kidnapped from a McDonald's in Detroit.

The young girl approached a woman on Tuesday claiming she had been kidnapped three days earlier from the fast food restaurant on the city's north side. The woman brought her to the Flint Police Department.

The girl did not know her address in Detroit but gave police her mother's name.

"We have been in contact with Detroit PD but they do not have any reports of a kidnapping or missing girl," Flint police said in a Facebook post. "Detroit PD has been unable to to locate the mother."

Flint police say that Child Protective Services have been called in to assist.

Flint PD provided photos of the young girl and her mother. If you have any information regarding this or you know this girl or her mother, please call 911. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

