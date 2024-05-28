Flood advisory issued for Wayne, Macomb counties

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for parts of Southeast Michigan on Tuesday due to excessive rainfall.

The impacted areas include Wayne and Macomb counties.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Urban and small stream flooding is expected.

"Between one and two inches of rain have fallen," according to NWS. "Additional rainfall amounts up to one inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding or aggravate ongoing flooding."

Cities that may experience flooding include northeast Detroit, Warren, Troy, St. Clair Shores, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Shores, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Roseville, Eastpointe, Madison Heights, Hazel Park, Grosse Pointe Woods, Fraser, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe Farms and Center Line, NWS announced.

Drivers are advised not to drive through flooded waters. Instead, turn around and find another route.

"Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," according to NWS.