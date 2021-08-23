Great Lakes Water Authority denying all claims related to 2021 floods
The water authority said it would be denying all claims made for flooding damages because the historic rainfall event was so widespread that "no sewer system could handle" the water that fell.
Michigan senior's homes, livelihoods imperiled by intensifying floods
One Oak Park woman is convinced that mold from previous floods eventually killed the family's oldest member. And now, the same thing is unfolding with her mom.
Detroit residents nervous ahead of 2022 flood season; 1,900 applications filed for basement protection plan
Residents still managing the fallout from last year's flood event are already worried about what this year's storms could bring. Detroit hopes its basement protection program will help alleviate some of those worries.
Destroyed water heaters, broken appliances -- Inkster seniors still cleaning up mess after July flooding
Two Inkster seniors are dealing with messes in their basements after flooding in July.
Army Corps of Engineers predicts record Great Lakes levels, more potential flooding this summer
Don't expect much of a break from flooding this spring and summer. That's the warning from the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which issued a press release Monday afternoon stating record water levels are forecasted on several Great Lakes this summer.