Flood watch in effect for metro Detroit Sunday
A flood watch has been issued for parts of southeastern Michigan Sunday, including metro Detroit.
Flood watch today
Big picture view:
A flood watch has been issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties.
Timeline:
The flood watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Chances for precipitation dwindle after that time period with partial clearing overnight.
Dig deeper:
The slow moving nature of a band of showers could cause issue for us today. Some thunderstorms will be embedded and bring heavy rain at times.
By the numbers:
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches within 2-3 hours are likely, with potential for locally higher amounts.
Flood advisory
Dig deeper:
Some areas of southeast Michigan are under a flood advisory. This includes areas in Lenawee and Monroe county until 3:30 p.m.
Flood watch vs. flood warning
Dig deeper:
A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.
A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.
A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.
Sunday forecast
Meanwhile:
Temperatures are cooler Sunday than what we’ve been used to. We’ll see an afternoon high of 78 degrees depending on how much sun we get.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from FOX 2 meterologists and the National Weather Service.