Flood watch in effect for metro Detroit Sunday

The Brief The slow-moving nature of some storms lingering around metro Detroit Sunday afternoon could cause issue. A flood watch is in effect for metro Detroit through 5 p.m. Lenawee and Monroe counties are under a flood advisory that's been extended until 3:30 p.m.



A flood watch has been issued for parts of southeastern Michigan Sunday, including metro Detroit.

Flood watch today

Big picture view:

A flood watch has been issued for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties.

Timeline:

The flood watch is in effect until 5 p.m. Chances for precipitation dwindle after that time period with partial clearing overnight.

Dig deeper:

The slow moving nature of a band of showers could cause issue for us today. Some thunderstorms will be embedded and bring heavy rain at times.

By the numbers:

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches within 2-3 hours are likely, with potential for locally higher amounts.

Flood advisory

Dig deeper:

Some areas of southeast Michigan are under a flood advisory. This includes areas in Lenawee and Monroe county until 3:30 p.m.

Flood watch vs. flood warning

Dig deeper:

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

Sunday forecast

Meanwhile:

Temperatures are cooler Sunday than what we’ve been used to. We’ll see an afternoon high of 78 degrees depending on how much sun we get.