Flooding in St. Clair Shores leads to garbage problem

The Brief Heavy rain in St. Clair Shores Monday caused flooded basements around the city. Adding to the problems was garbage set out for trash pickup was swept up in the flooding as well. By late Tuesday the trash was finally being picked up, residents say.



Monday's heavy rain caused flooding issues around Metro Detroit with St. Clair Shores getting hit especially hard.

The backstory:

One day later, garbage has become another problem at Jefferson and Masonic after numerous basements and streets were flooded.

The water is gone 24 hours later thanks to portable gas-powered pumps the city brought out to remove the water.

"The water is finally gone," said Kevin, a resident fed up with the flooding. "It was one o'clock in the morning before it was gone. "

Kevin said his basement flooded.

"I lost appliances, memories, all kinds of things down there," he said. "Plus, it stinks,"

Another resident had a Servpro truck doing work at his house, cleaning up from the flooding.

"I lost some furniture," he said. "That company is, I got all kinds of stuff down there. They are pulling down walls, carpet, my musical equipment. It's not looking too good."

He said he has insurance but estimates it will fall well short of the $40,000 of items he believes was damaged by the flood water.



"It’s kind of what you get for living by the lake," said resident Michelle Rossi.

But not all of these flooded homes were by the lake.

FOX 2: "What about all this garbage here?"

"Yes it’s like a river," said resident Mike Kuczajda.

A river that actually took garbage down Port Street, and others, creating more of a mess.

"Pieces of garbage were up and cans and stuff were flowing down," said Kuczajda, who luckily waited to put his garbage out.

Besides the garbage on a very hot day, some residents, wonder if this can happen again.

"Well it’s not unusual actually," said Rossi. "We’ve had a lot of floods. This area up on Masonic and Jefferson floods often. I’m glad they’re working on fixing their sewer and drainage they are working on, down on Jefferson."

Late Tuesday afternoon, the trash was slowly getting picked up in St. Clair Shores.