Florida condo collapse: Biden to meet with families as search paused

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered comfort for those grieving and federal support for the ongoing efforts at the site of a partially collapsed condo tower in Florida, leaving at least 18 people dead and dozens missing.

Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, was set to thank first responders and search and rescue teams, who have been combing through the mound of concrete and twisted steel in Surfside, located just north of Miami Beach. They also planned to meet with the families of victims.

But work at the rubble was halted early Thursday morning due to concerns about the stability of the section still standing at the 12-story Champlain Towers South, which came down around 1:30 a.m. on June 24.

Search crews going through the rubble found the remains of six people on Wednesday, including those of two children, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 145.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse. But still, hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel have been painstakingly searching the pancaked rubble for any potential signs of life.

"This is life and death," Biden said a briefing about the collapse. "We can do it, just the simple act of everyone doing what needs to be done makes a difference."

The president said he believed the federal government has "the power to pick up 100% of the cost" of the search and cleanup and urged the local officials to turn to Washington for assistance.

"You all know it because a lot of you have been through it as well," Biden said. "There’s gonna be a lot of pain and anxiety and suffering and even the need for psychological help in the days and months that follow. And so, we’re not going anywhere."

Biden was briefed on the situation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. The mayor saluted the efforts to cross party lines in a time of "an unprecedented devastating disaster" and added that the unified government and community response "is what gives us hope."

Earlier this week, Biden sent FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to the area for a tour of the site earlier with DeSantis.

DeSantis, a rumored Republican 2024 presidential candidate, said to Biden that the "cooperation has been great," declaring that the administration has "not only been supportive at the federal level, but we’ve had no bureaucracy."

As Biden pledged federal help, he touched DeSantis' hand to underscore the point.

The president then met with first responders who have worked around the clock on the rescue effort, now in its second week. The teams have faced oppressive heat and humidity and frequent summer storms.

"What you’re doing here is incredible, having to deal with the uncertainty," said Biden, as he offered profuse thanks to those who have been working at the site.

Later, the president was scheduled to meet for several hours with family members of those affected by the collapse and give remarks Thursday afternoon. A visit to the site was uncertain, however, amid concerns about the stability of the debris.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden aimed to "offer up comfort and show unity" with his visit to the site.

The White House emphasized that it was being careful to coordinate with officials on the ground to ensure that Biden’s visit didn't do anything to distract from the search and rescue effort. "They wanted us to come today," Jean-Pierre said.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said he hoped Biden’s visit could serve as a morale booster for the entire community.

"We’ve had several challenges from weather, sorrow, pain. And I think that the president coming will bring some unity here for our community, support, like our governor, our mayor, all of us together," Ramirez said.

Among the remains found Wednesday were those of a mother and her two daughters, ages 4 and 10, a loss that Cava called "too great to bear."

Miami-Dade police identified the children found Wednesday as 10-year-old Lucia Guara and 4-year-old Emma Guara, and their mother as 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez. The remains of their father, Marcus Guara, 52, were pulled from the rubble Saturday and identified Monday.

The search and rescue teams, described as among the best and most experienced in the world, had continued the slow work of sifting through the pile for days. The collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.

The tower has a mix of seasonal and year-round residents, and while the building keeps a log of guests, it does not keep track of when owners are in residence, local officials said. The missing are from several countries around the world, including Israel, Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The cause of the collapse of the Champlain, which was built in 1981, remains under investigation. A 2018 engineering report found that the building's ground-floor pool deck was resting on a concrete slab that had "major structural damage" and needed extensive repairs. The report also found "abundant cracking" of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

Just two months before the building came down, the president of its board wrote a letter to residents saying that structural problems identified in the 2018 inspection had "gotten significantly worse" and that major repairs would cost at least $15.5 million. With bids for the work still pending, the building suddenly collapsed last Thursday.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she will pursue a grand jury investigation to examine all factors and decisions that led to the collapse.

