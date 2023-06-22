Florida firefighters rescue horse that fell into swimming pool, video shows

Firefighters in Florida were able to use their "large animal rescue equipment" to save a horse on Tuesday that has fallen off a deck into a resident’s pool.

According to the Pasco County Fire Rescue, officials were called to the person’s home on June 20 to find a horse stuck in a swimming pool.

Firefighters started to "keep the horse calm" and called assistance from other officials, who responded to the scene with rescue equipment.

After hopping into the pool, PCFR said firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse.

Footage, posted by the rescue team, shows officials carefully lifting the horse from the water.

"We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition!," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!"

Last month, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) rescued a horse that had fallen into water in the Bronx neighborhood.

Using rescue equipment, the team of officers also managed to secure the horse and hoist the animal out of the water. The horse appeared to be uninjured.

