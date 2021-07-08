Florida K-9 finds missing girl during Tropical Storm Elsa

A sheriff's K-9 is getting extra treats after finding a missing girl during Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl went missing as the storm was bearing down on parts of Florida.

K-9 Mercy was brought in to assist in the search.

"Despite severe weather from Tropical Storm Elsa, Mercy tracked the little girl for more than half a mile through thick woods," the sheriff's office said.

Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family.

The K-9 has been getting praise from residents.

"Sending Blessings to you all for finding that child a bringing her home. Mercy, you deserve some special treats," one commenter said on Facebook.

"Wonderful job, hero K9 Mercy!"

Elsa seemed to spare Florida from significant damage, though it still threatened flooding downpours and caused several tornado warnings. At least one person in Florida on Wednesday and several others were injured when a possible tornado struck a campground at a Navy base in southeast Georgia.