Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel

A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found five people unresponsive. Narcan was given to all the victims, and CPR was performed on two of them.

A 32-year-old Florida woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, "several of the individuals involved were in from out of state on business."

No foul play is suspected. The case remains under investigation, and the final cause of death is pending until the medical examiner's report is available.