Flu activity starting to climb, levels still low in Michigan

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It's not just a seasonal shot that can help reduce the effects of the flu.

A new study out of the University of Wisconsin that followed 400 adults over an eight week period found those who participated in exercise and meditation were 30 percent less likely to get sick. And for those who did show symptoms, they were less severe and recoveries quickened.

Good thing too, as flu season is upon us.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, the number of states reporting heavy flu activity jumped from nine to nineteen over the past week. Right now, southern states are seeing the most rapid spread, along with New York and Rhode Island.

Here in Michigan, there is moderate flu activity, the H1N1, and the H3N2 strains are currently what's circulating. The CDC says it's too early to tell how severe this flu season will be, but so far, they say hospitalization rates are sill relatively low.

For all the benefits that exercise and meditation provide, a flu shot is still recommended.

Advertisement

Officials say the best way to protect yourself from getting sick is to get the flu shot. And while it takes about two weeks to build up immunity in your system, there is still plenty of time to get vaccinated as a typical flu season can stretch into late April or early May.

