Fly through Detroit's future Motown Museum expansion

The Brief It won't be until 2027 when the Motown Museum reopens to fans. A $72 million expansion is adding a lot to the Detroit gem. On Tuesday, the museum released a virtual fly-through of the future building.



One of Detroit's iconic gems has been under construction for months, keeping guests away and the Motown Museum temporarily closed.

But awaiting fans of the beloved building did get a sneak peek at what awaits them when renovations are complete.

The Motown Museum is slated to reopen next summer. But on May 26, the museum released a virtual fly-through of what the remodeled structure will look like.

Motown Museum Fly-Through

An animation of the expanded Motown Museum shows the interior of the 50,000-square-foot remodel that's underway.

The video interactive spaces, a state-of-the-art theater, a cafe, and retail spaces.

The $72 million addition will be fully open to the public in 2027.