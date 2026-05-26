Fly through Detroit's future Motown Museum expansion
(FOX 2) - One of Detroit's iconic gems has been under construction for months, keeping guests away and the Motown Museum temporarily closed.
But awaiting fans of the beloved building did get a sneak peek at what awaits them when renovations are complete.
The Motown Museum is slated to reopen next summer. But on May 26, the museum released a virtual fly-through of what the remodeled structure will look like.
Motown Museum Fly-Through
An animation of the expanded Motown Museum shows the interior of the 50,000-square-foot remodel that's underway.
The video interactive spaces, a state-of-the-art theater, a cafe, and retail spaces.
The $72 million addition will be fully open to the public in 2027.
The Source: The Motown Museum was cited for this story.